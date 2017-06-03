Iran tops world in scientific knowledge production, quantity-wise

Iran in 2016 reached a scientific knowledge production growth of 18 (in terms of quantity), the biggest growth rate in the world.

Web of Science has shown that in 2016 Iran’s scientific knowledge products reached 45,183, according to Mohammad Javad Dehqani, superintendent of Islamic World Science Citation Center, ISNA news agency reported June 3.

This is while, he said, in 2013 the country had dropped to the 25th place in world ranking.

According to the official, Iran was followed by Russia, Poland, India, china, and Turkey in the ranking.