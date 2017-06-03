Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-03 16:34

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.006 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702025 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 22 1.7023 May 29 - May 23 1.7023 May 30 1.702 May 24 1.7021 May 31 1.702 May 25 1.7021 June 1 1.702 May 26 1.7020 June 2 1.7021 Average weekly 1.70216 Average weekly 1.702025

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0158 manats or 0.8 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.904825 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 22 1.9047 May 29 - May 23 1.9152 May 30 1.8939 May 24 1.9029 May 31 1.9016 May 25 1.9133 June 1 1.9141 May 26 1.9062 June 2 1.9097 Average weekly 1.90846 Average weekly 1.904825

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.33 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 22 0.0300 May 29 - May 23 0.0301 May 30 0.0301 May 24 0.0302 May 31 0.03 May 25 0.0302 June 1 0.0301 May 26 0.0300 June 2 0.0302 Average weekly 0.0301 Average weekly 0.0301

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0068 manats or 14.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4801 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 22 0.4760 May 29 - May 23 0.4775 May 30 0.4756 May 24 0.4757 May 31 0.4798 May 25 0.4785 June 1 0.4826 May 26 0.4768 June 2 0.4824 Average weekly 0.4769 Average weekly 0.4801

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.2139 manats or 0.01 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 1722.04082 manats.