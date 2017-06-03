Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.006 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702025 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 22
|
1.7023
|
May 29
|
-
|
May 23
|
1.7023
|
May 30
|
1.702
|
May 24
|
1.7021
|
May 31
|
1.702
|
May 25
|
1.7021
|
June 1
|
1.702
|
May 26
|
1.7020
|
June 2
|
1.7021
|
Average weekly
|
1.70216
|
Average weekly
|
1.702025
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0158 manats or 0.8 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.904825 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 22
|
1.9047
|
May 29
|
-
|
May 23
|
1.9152
|
May 30
|
1.8939
|
May 24
|
1.9029
|
May 31
|
1.9016
|
May 25
|
1.9133
|
June 1
|
1.9141
|
May 26
|
1.9062
|
June 2
|
1.9097
|
Average weekly
|
1.90846
|
Average weekly
|
1.904825
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.33 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 22
|
0.0300
|
May 29
|
-
|
May 23
|
0.0301
|
May 30
|
0.0301
|
May 24
|
0.0302
|
May 31
|
0.03
|
May 25
|
0.0302
|
June 1
|
0.0301
|
May 26
|
0.0300
|
June 2
|
0.0302
|
Average weekly
|
0.0301
|
Average weekly
|
0.0301
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0068 manats or 14.3 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4801 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 22
|
0.4760
|
May 29
|
-
|
May 23
|
0.4775
|
May 30
|
0.4756
|
May 24
|
0.4757
|
May 31
|
0.4798
|
May 25
|
0.4785
|
June 1
|
0.4826
|
May 26
|
0.4768
|
June 2
|
0.4824
|
Average weekly
|
0.4769
|
Average weekly
|
0.4801
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.2139 manats or 0.01 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 1722.04082 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 22
|
2131.2796
|
May 29
|
-
|
May 23
|
2142.9404
|
May 30
|
2153.1151
|
May 24
|
2131.2845
|
May 31
|
2149.1154
|
May 25
|
2131.9654
|
June 1
|
2155.0724
|
May 26
|
2139.3289
|
June 2
|
2152.9012
|
Average weekly
|
2135.35976
|
Average weekly
|
1722.04082