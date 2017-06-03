AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-03 16:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.006 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.702025 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 22

1.7023

May 29

-

May 23

1.7023

May 30

1.702

May 24

1.7021

May 31

1.702

May 25

1.7021

June 1

1.702

May 26

1.7020

June 2

1.7021

Average weekly

1.70216

Average weekly

1.702025

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0158 manats or 0.8 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.904825 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 22

1.9047

May 29

-

May 23

1.9152

May 30

1.8939

May 24

1.9029

May 31

1.9016

May 25

1.9133

June 1

1.9141

May 26

1.9062

June 2

1.9097

Average weekly

1.90846

Average weekly

1.904825

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.33 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 22

0.0300

May 29

-

May 23

0.0301

May 30

0.0301

May 24

0.0302

May 31

0.03

May 25

0.0302

June 1

0.0301

May 26

0.0300

June 2

0.0302

Average weekly

0.0301

Average weekly

0.0301

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0068 manats or 14.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4801 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 22

0.4760

May 29

-

May 23

0.4775

May 30

0.4756

May 24

0.4757

May 31

0.4798

May 25

0.4785

June 1

0.4826

May 26

0.4768

June 2

0.4824

Average weekly

0.4769

Average weekly

0.4801

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 0.2139 manats or 0.01 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 1722.04082 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 22

2131.2796

May 29

-

May 23

2142.9404

May 30

2153.1151

May 24

2131.2845

May 31

2149.1154

May 25

2131.9654

June 1

2155.0724

May 26

2139.3289

June 2

2152.9012

Average weekly

2135.35976

Average weekly

1722.04082

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər