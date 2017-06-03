Azerbaijani oil prices for May 29-June 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $51.44 per barrel on May 29-June 2 or $2.78 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $52.30 per barrel, while the lowest price was $50.52 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $47.95 per barrel on May 29-June 2 or $2.59 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $48.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.29 per barrel on May 29-June 2.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $49.70 per barrel on May 29-June 2 or $3.12 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $50.62 per barrel and the lowest price was $48.85 during the period.