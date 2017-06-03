26 PKK members killed in southeast Turkey

2017-06-03 17:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish army killed 26 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in the southeast of the country, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said June 3.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.