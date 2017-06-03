Skype, Viber, WhatsApp voice & video calls again available in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Temporary restrictions on telecom services (Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, etc.), imposed in Azerbaijan as security measures during holding the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, created certain difficulties in using voice and video communication apps, Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies said June 3.

Also, technical updating was carried out during this period, according to the message.

The updating has been completed and Azerbaijani citizens can now use the communication apps.