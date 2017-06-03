US resupplies PKK/PYD terrorists in northern Syria

2017-06-03 19:33 | www.trend.az | 1

A convoy of 70 trucks carrying military equipment set out from a U.S. airbase in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province on Thursday, according to information received by an Anadolu Agency.

The convoy, which is currently en route to the northern city of Raqqah, reportedly includes several 4x4 vehicles.

The U.S. military has continued to support the PKK/PYD terrorist group on the pretext that it is fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

With the latest deliveries, a total of 218 truckloads of equipment will have been delivered to the PKK/PYD north of Raqqah within the last three weeks.

According to U.S. Defense Department documents, weapons recently delivered to groups in Syria -- including the PKK/PYD -- include 1,200 Kalashnikovs; 6,000 light machine guns; 3,500 heavy machine guns; 300 U.S.-made RPG-7s; and 1,000 U.S.-made AT-4s and Russian-made SPG-9 anti-tank weapons.

Turkey, along with the U.S., considers the PKK -- of which the PYD is an offshoot -- a terrorist organization.

The PKK has fought a 33-year war against Turkey and is listed as a terror group by both the U.S. and EU.

After a hiatus, the terrorist group resumed an armed campaign against Turkey in 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.

Despite the PKK’s designation as a terrorist group, the U.S. has continued to support the PKK/PYD in Syria, especially within the context of the fight against Daesh.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to arm the group in advance of a planned attack on Raqqah, Daesh's last remaining stronghold in Syria.