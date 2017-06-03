Erdogan urges Turkish investors to play productive role

2017-06-03 21:56 | www.trend.az | 1

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged businesspeople to boost domestic investment.

Speaking at Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "I want to call on all businessmen, especially MUSIAD members; If we value our country, if we love our country, if we want to pay our debt to these lands, it is time to act now."

"We will work harder. The day is investment day. At such a time, if you evaluate your investment opportunities, the future will be much more productive," he said, Anadolu reported.

Turning to the ongoing state of emergency in the country, Erdogan defended that it did not stop investment.

"Everyone should know that the state of emergency exists to fight against terrorism. It is null for non-terrorists," the president said.

After the deadly coup attempt last July 15, Turkey declared a state of emergency which has been extended since then.

Erdogan said it would not be lifted until Turkey achieved peace and welfare.

According to Turkey’s government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.