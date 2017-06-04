London mayor Sadiq Khan condemns "deliberate and cowardly" attack

2017-06-04 06:38 | www.trend.az | 1

London mayor Sadiq Khan said an attack in central London late on Saturday was a "deliberate and cowardly attack", and that he would take part in a security meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May later on Sunday, Reuters reported.

"We don't yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors," Khan said. "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts," he added.