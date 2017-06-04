Philippine police identify perpetrator of deadly Friday Manila resort attack

The Philippine National Police has identified the perpetrator behind the deadly attack and consequent fire at the Resorts World Manila hotel and casino, which claimed the lives of 36 people, as Jessie Carlos, and rejected his ties to the terrorists again, Sputnik reported Sunday.

The CNN Philippines reported that Carlos, a former employee of the Department of Finance, had gambling debts and money problems, and acted on his own.

The armed attacker on Friday opened fire at the casino complex and set casino tables on fire, which led to the casualties due to toxic smoke. The attacker committed suicide.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, but police were considering robbery as a possible cause since the gunman "ransacked" the casino storage room and grabbed $2.6 million worth of gambling chips.