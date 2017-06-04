London ambulance says 48 people taken to hospital after London Bridge attack

London's ambulance service said it had taken 48 people to hospitals across the British capital after an attack which killed six people late on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries," Peter Rhodes, London Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations, said in a statement on Sunday.