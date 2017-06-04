Azerbaijan checking if its citizens among London terrorist attack victims

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UK is checking whether Azerbaijani citizens are among victims and injured in the terrorist attacks that occurred in London, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijan's embassy is in contact with local authorities to obtain more accurate information.

The UK has suffered two terrorist attacks, leaving six people dead and 30 injured after a band of assailants in a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking others with knives in a crowded nearby market area.