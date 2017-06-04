Iran condemns London attack, calls for unity in fight against terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned last night’s terror attack in London where seven people were killed and 48 others injured.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi has called the world for joining efforts to fight against terrorism and extremism, IRNA news agency reported.

He expressed his sympathy for the relatives of the victims of the terror attack and warned against growing terror attacks across the globe.

BBC has reported that a white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

The three attackers, who wore fake bomb vests, were shot dead by police.