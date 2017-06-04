Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Theresa May

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May over casualties after a terror act in London.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of a terror act in London,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“This bloody incident is yet another reminder that terrorism is evil and that it is necessary and important to resolutely and consistently fight it in all its manifestations,” he noted.

“I share your grief, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of the United Kingdom, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” President Aliyev added.