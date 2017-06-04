Azerbaijan, Australia mull prospects for political, economic co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Chargé d'Affaires in Australia Eljan Habibzade and Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consul in Australia Aydan Rzayeva met with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Australian minister was informed about Azerbaijan’s political and economic success, the projects implemented in energy, transport and other sectors, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupation policy.

Azerbaijan’s representatives thanked for Australia’s fair position in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In her turn, Fierravanti-Wells once again stressed the Australian government’s unchanged position of supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Australian minister also expressed great interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan in political, trade and economic areas. Fierravanti-Wells stressed the importance of developing interparliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of interstate relations.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in the non-oil sector, which is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's economic policy. The need for developing cooperation in such areas as agriculture, tourism, IT and the use of Australia's experience in these areas was stressed.

The Australian minister was also informed about the policy of multiculturalism and tolerance in Azerbaijan.

Fierravanti-Wells added that as Australian former deputy minister for multiculturalism affairs, she understands the importance of promoting multicultural values ​​in the current world conditions and supported Azerbaijan's efforts in that direction.

Moreover, the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Australia and Azerbaijan has been marked this year. The importance of mutual visits for strengthening relations and developing cooperation was also stressed during the meeting.