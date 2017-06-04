Iranian government to propose forming new ministries

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior government official has said that the administration is considering a proposal on creating three new ministries in the country.

Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hosseinali Amiri has said that the proposal on creating the new ministries would go to parliament over the current week, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, under the proposal two ministries of transportation as well as housing will be created out of the current Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will form the two independent ministries of “industry and mine” as well as trade.

In the meantime, The Ministry of Sport and Youth will be divided into the ministry of sport and an organization for youth affairs.