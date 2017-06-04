Islamic Revolution gave identity, independence to Iran: Khamenei

2017-06-04 18:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Revolution gave identity and independence to Iranian society by toppling the previous tyrannical regime, PressTV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks when addressing a ceremony held to mark the 38th passing of founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Stressing the grandeur of Imam Khomeini’s personality the Leader noted that every effort must be made to prevent distortion of Imam Khomeini’s personality and ideas through repetition of ideas cherished by him.

“If something that is true is not repeated with all details and specifications, it may be gradually distorted. Most of you know that there are motivations for distorting the personality of the Imam and distorting the revolution, which was the greatest feat of the honorable Imam,” the Leader added.

The Leader said the secret of the success of Imam Khomeini’s movement was that he managed to bring the youth and all people into the arena and keep them there.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Imam Khomeini’s ideas, including freedom, social and economic justice, and encouraging the nation to get rid of US domination were among major factors, which attracted the Iranian youth to the revolution.

The Leader stated that as a result of Imam’s ideas, young people even in those countries that are subservient to the United States, like Saudi Arabia, cherish the idea that their country must be freed from US domination.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to note that the Islamic Revolution, which was led by Imam Khomeini, was not merely change of government and its goal was not merely to oust one group from power and replace it with another group.

The Leader said previous movements in Iran had failed because they sought to achieve a minimum level of goals, but Imam’s movement pursued maximum goals and succeeded.