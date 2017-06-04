Disabled children visit IDEA Animal Care Center (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Children at the special boarding school No 3 for physically disabled children have visited IDEA Animal Care Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The children toured IDEA Animal Care Center. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation also organized an entertainment program and a dinner party for the children, and presented them with gifts.

The children also watched “Azerbaijan. Saving gazelles” documentary and viewed an exhibition of the photos taken by film director Igor Bishnyov during the shootings.