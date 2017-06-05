Khamenei slams US president impudence

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei strongly criticized the US president rudeness for sword dancing with murderers of the Yemeni people and showing no respect for the Iranian nation who newly attended a free election, IRNA reported.

The Leader made the remarks in a ceremony held to commemorate 28th anniversary of the departure of Father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini at his mausoluem in southern Tehran.

Referring to the latest visit to Saudi Arabia of the US President Donald Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei censured accusations he leveled against Iran and the issue of human rights.

“It is blatant rudeness that the US president, in a backward, tribal and declining system, stays alongside the heads of the tribe to sword dance but on the other had, [US president] complains about 40 million of the Iranian nation’s votes cast in a newly-ended free election,' said the Leader.

Referring to the late Imam’s attractions for the young generation, the Leader said, while the late Imam had said over 30 years ago that the US is not trustworthy, today, the European leaders too are saying that US is not truthful.