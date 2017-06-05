Turkmen president to be honored guest at SCO meeting in Astana

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana June 8-9 as an honored guest, a source close to the event said.

The agenda of the meeting will include regional and international topical issues. It is expected that the Turkmen president will hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of his participation in the SCO meeting.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Azerbaijan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.