Structural reforms to help ensure Azerbaijani GDP’s growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Structural reforms, including those in the banking sector, will help ensure the growth of Azerbaijan's GDP, reads the latest edition of the World Bank's (WB) Global Economic Prospects report.

The report says Azerbaijan’s economy will grow by 0.6 percent in 2018 and by 1.3 percent in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2017, Azerbaijan's economy began to recover, showing positive results, according to WB experts.

Many countries, including Azerbaijan, carried out reforms to strengthen the financial sector, reads the report.

Azerbaijan joined the World Bank Group in 1992.