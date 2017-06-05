Turkish section of BTK railway to be ready by late June

2017-06-05 10:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be ready by late June 2017, Ahmet Arslan, Turkey’s minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, said.

He made the remarks during the inspection of the BTK railway, which is being built in Turkey’s Kars province, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications said in a message.

The message said that at present, some minor work remains to be done to complete the railway construction project.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.