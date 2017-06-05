Uzbekistan, EIB eye to ink co-op deal

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and the European Investment Bank (EIB) plan to sign a framework agreement in July 2017, said the press service of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The agreement is expected to determine the conditions of the bank’s activity in Uzbekistan, reads a press release issued after the visit of an EIB delegation to Uzbekistan.

The delegation led by EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudak visited Uzbekistan in late May.

During the talks, the EIB and the Central Bank officials discussed the prospects and investment potential of the EIB-Uzbekistan cooperation.

The Central Bank said Uzbekistan is interested in attracting funds of EIB to implement projects on modernization of the fuel and energy complex, develop alternative and renewable energy sources, as well as improve energy efficiency of production.