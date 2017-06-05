Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom sign agreement on strategic co-op

2017-06-05 11:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz national holding company and Russia’s Gazprom PJSC signed an agreement on strategic cooperation, a representative of the Uzbek company told Trend.

The document was signed in Russia’s St. Petersburg by Uzbek deputy prime minister, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Uzbekneftegaz company Gulomzhon Ibragimov and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom PJSC Alexey Miller within the framework of the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017, the representative added.

The document provides for cooperation between the parties during the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan.

The sides will cooperate, in particular, in the field of reconstruction, construction and operation of gas infrastructure facilities, geological exploration, production, processing and storage of hydrocarbons, the use of compressed and liquefied natural gas for autonomous gas supply within the framework of the agreement.

Gazprom PJSC has been cooperating with Uzbekistan since 2002.