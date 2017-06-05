Law on refugees updated in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen Parliament has approved and adopted an updated version of the law “On refugees”, the Turkmen government said in a message June 5.

“Being a permanent member of the Executive Committee of the Program of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, our country [Turkmenistan] is making significant contribution to the efforts of the world community by holding purposeful work and taking effective steps to assist refugees and protect their rights,” the message said.

The law “On refugees” in Turkmenistan was adopted in 1997.