Top official: Great opportunity to open new page in Azerbaijan-US ties

2017-06-05 11:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

There is a great opportunity to open a new page in the Azerbaijan-US relations, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, said June 5.

He made the remarks in Baku at the international conference titled “Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral relations: A look into the future.”

According to Mammadov, one of the most important evidence of such opportunity can be the two letters from Donald Trump to the Azerbaijani president in the last two weeks.

“From these letters it is clear how many opportunities there are to open a new page in the relations,” he said.

Story still developing