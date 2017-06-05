Turkish Parliament puts off signing Paris climate deal

2017-06-05 11:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

After the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the Turkish parliament has decided to postpone signing this deal, Turkish media outlets reported June 5.

The exact date of signing the Paris agreement is currently unknown.

It was earlier reported that Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning had opposed the signing of this deal.

In April 2016, the Paris climate agreement was signed by more than 190 countries. Under the agreement, all sides should take steps to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.