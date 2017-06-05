Iran, Turkey, Indonesia discuss Saudi-Qatar dispute

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in phone conversations with Turkish and Indonesian counterparts has discussed the latest regional issues after several Arab states severed ties with Qatar.



First Zarif called his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and later discussed the latest developments with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a phone conversation, Tasnim news agency reported June 5.



Saudi Arabia and its regional allies severed ties with Qatar on June 5 over Doha’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and also its ties with Saudis’ arch-rival Iran, sparking off simmering dispute in the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have been strained over the past years after their conflicting views on regional developments, particularly on Yemen and Syria, became more noticeable.



Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters stormed the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad on January 2, 2016 in response to Riyadh's execution of a prominent Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.