Iran calls for resolving Qatar row throw talks

2017-06-05 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian foreign ministry has called on the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf to keep calm and resolve the recent crisis through dialogue.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi has expressed Tehran’s concerns over the recent decision by Saudi allies to cut their ties with Qatar, IRNA news agency reported.



He warned that the escalation of ties between the regional countries is not in the national interest of those countries as extremism threat is growing in the region.



He criticized the decision by the four Arab states about imposing sanctions on Qatar and described it as “unacceptable”.



Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE severed ties with Qatar on Monday over Doha’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and also its ties with Saudis’ arch-rival Iran, sparking off simmering dispute in the Gulf Cooperation Council.



The Saudi allies, in the meantime, have announced their plan to close air and sea transport links to Qatar.