Florida shooting: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando

2017-06-05 18:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Police in the US state of Florida say there have been "multiple fatalities" in a shooting in Orlando, BBC reports.

The shooting happened early on Monday morning in the east of the city, the Orlando Sentinel newspaper reports.

It comes a week before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the city - the deadliest mass shooting in US history – in which 49 people died.

The Orange County sheriff is expected to give a briefing soon.

Police said the scene of the shooting had been “stabilized”, indicating the shooting was not ongoing. Reports in Florida said the deaths occurred at a business.