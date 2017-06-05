Qatar, Iraq strengthening ties

2017-06-05 19:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the work to strengthen their relations, Qatar and Iraq have agreed on joint actions in case of crises, reads a statement of Iraq’s Council of Ministers.

The Baghdad-Doha bilateral agreement was reached June 4 at the meeting of Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim Abdullah al-Jabouri and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE severed ties with Qatar on Monday over Doha’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and also its ties with Saudis’ arch-rival Iran, sparking off simmering dispute in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Saudi allies, in the meantime, have announced their plan to close air and sea transport links to Qatar.