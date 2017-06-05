Ilham Aliyev appoints members to Supervisory Board of State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development

2017-06-05 20:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on June 5 to appoint members of Supervisory Board of the State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Members of the Supervisory Board are:

From state bodies:

Jamaladdin Guliyev – Head of the Sector for Work with Information and Press Agencies of the Department for Public and Political Affairs at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan

Rasim Hasanov – Head of the Group on Print Media of the Department for Human Rights and Public Relations at the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan

Intigam Humbatov – Head of the Sector for Work with Media and Public Relations of the Department for Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan

From media outlets:

Hasan Hasanov – Editor-in-Chief of “Xalq Qezeti” newspaper

Ilgar Huseynov – Director General of Trend Agency

Bahruz Guliyev - Editor-in-Chief of “Ses” newspaper

From journalist organizations:

Ramiz Askarov – Director General of Journalists Union of Azerbaijan

Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists’ Network Public Union

Avaz Rustamov – Chairman of “Ruh” Public Union for Protection of Journalists

The president’s new decree annuls the first part of the June 3, 2013 decree “On Appointment of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the State Fund for the Support of Mass Media Development under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”