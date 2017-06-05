Azerbaijan submits oil production report to OPEC

Azerbaijan submitted the daily oil production data for May 2017 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee (JTC) as part of implementation of the Vienna agreement to cut oil output, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry told Trend June 5.

In May, the daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 785,300 barrels, 55,000 barrels of which accounted for condensate.

The Energy Ministry also said 596,500 barrels of oil, 55,000 barrels of condensate and 12,200 barrels of petroleum products were exported daily in May.

Azerbaijan completely fulfils its obligations to reduce oil production by 35,000 barrels per day, the ministry said, adding the country was producing 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels per day in February, 733,300 barrels per day in March and 781,100 barrels per day in April.

The Joint Technical Committee was created January 22 under the OPEC Monitoring Committee, designed to monitor the implementation of countries’ obligations to cut oil production.

In December 2016 in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to curtail oil output jointly by 558,000 barrels per day. The agreement was signed for the first half of 2017 and on May 25, 2017, it was extended by late 1Q18.