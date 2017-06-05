Qatar crisis can both positively and negatively affect Turkey: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar crisis can by no means have a direct impact on Turkey, Yusuf Cinar, head of the Turkish analytical center, Strategic Outlook, told Trend June 5.

The UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and also its ties with Saudis’ arch-rival Iran, sparking off simmering dispute in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“However, the Qatar crisis can have an indirect impact on Turkey both negatively and positively,” the expert said.

He added that the crisis between Qatar and the six Arab countries is connected to the rapprochement between Doha and Tehran.

“It is obvious that the US authorities will not give an opportunity to Iran to do a political maneuver during President Donald Trump’s term, as it was during Obama’s presidency,” Cinar added.

“The Arab states of the Persian Gulf took the initiative in their own hands during Trump’s term in office,” Cinar said, adding this testifies to Iran’s “failed efforts” to dominate in the region as before.

The expert said that Tehran will have to be closer to Turkey to strengthen relations with the Western countries, which is positive for Ankara.

“The negative side of this crisis for Turkey is that Ankara will fail to act independently in the region, as it was during President Obama’s term in office,” he added. “In other words, Turkey will have to adhere to the NATO policy in the region.”

Bahrain has given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. Manama also suspended air and sea traffic with Doha and banned Qatari citizens from visiting Bahrain and prohibited its citizens from living and visiting Qatar.