Baku hosts int’l conference on Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku hosted an international conference titled “Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Trilateral Relations: Vision for the Future” on June 5.

The conference was organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan (SAM).

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president for Foreign Policy Issues Novruz Mammadov, MPs, political scientists, heads of the Center for Strategic Research under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, professors from several universities and other guests attended the conference.

During the conference, panel discussions, titled “Security Challenges for the Trilateral Relations”, “Economic and Energy Aspects of Trilateral Relations”, were held.

Addressing the conference, SAM Director Farhad Mammadov brought to the attention of the conference participants that the trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey has great experience and history.

He emphasized that the recent projects – the transport agreement, construction of ports, signing of the agreement with China, securing Turkey’s access to the Central Asian region, Azerbaijan’s role in development of the West-East corridor – create new opportunities for cooperation.

Mammadov said that the cooperation of the three states in ensuring peace and stability in the region is of great importance.

“History shows that this cooperation has strengthened our independence. Ensuring our security is not directed against other states. However, some circles abroad say that this format is directed against someone. In this matter, they pursue their goals. We must protect this format,” he added.