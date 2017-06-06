Islamic state claims responsibility for Australia attack

Islamic State said on Monday one of its fighters was responsible for a shooting and hostage situation in Australia and that he had done so because of the country's membership in a U.S.-led coalition against the militant group, Reuters reported.

"The attack in Melbourne, Australia was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State in response to the call for targeting the subjects of the coalition states," the group's Amaq news agency said.

Australian police on Monday shot dead a gunman in the city of Melbourne who had taken a woman hostage. The gunman shot three officers following a standoff of over an hour.