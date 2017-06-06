Poland eyes mass imports of Caspian Sea fish from Iran

2017-06-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iran says Poland has expressed interest in importing trout fish (weighting 1.1 kilograms each) from Iran's sector of the Caspian Sea.



Ahmad Qanaatparast, a provincial official with the fishery organization of the northern province of Gilan, has said that the European nation has expressed interest in importing all of Iran’s available trout fish, Mehr news agency reported.



Poland in the meantime eyes importing common carp (each weighting at least 1.5 kilograms), he added.



Qanaatparast further touched upon the provinces statistics on fish exports and said that 50 ships on a daily basis dock in the province’s Kianshahr port to carry Iran’s fish to Russia.



Saying that the province produced 30,000 tons of fish over the last fiscal year (starting March 20), he added that the province is expected to produce 130,000 tons of fish by 2021.



Iran’s fishery exports over the last year stood at $412 million with an output of 460,000 tons.