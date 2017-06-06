Turkmenistan names vice-speaker of parliament

2017-06-06 09:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Gulshat Mamedova has been elected vice-speaker of Turkmenistan’s parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The relevant law has been signed by the country’s president in line with the Article 80 of Turkmenistan’s Constitution and the results of an open voting held during the 21st session of the Turkmen parliament.

