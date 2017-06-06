New success of Azer Turk Bank

Azer Turk Bank, one of the TOP-10 most successful financial institutions of the country, recently demonstrated its next achievement.

During the event “Future is now”, organized by the international payment system MasterCard in Baku, Azer Turk Bank had been announced among the winners in nomination “Bank with the highest growth rate of premium cards MasterCard Platinum, Black Edition and World Elite”.

MasterCard awarded representatives of Azer Turk Bank, one of the banks with the highest rate of premium card emission in the country, a certificate during the event, held in Four Seasons Hotel.

The card World MasterCard from Azer Turk Bank is created for people who often travel and love comfort. This premium card opens its holder access to such services, as «LoungeKey» – access to VIP lounges in airports, «MC Concierge» - concierge services, Travel Assistance - various services for support and help during trips abroad, TRAVEL INSURANCE – insurance of customers traveling abroad from various risks up to the amount of 50,000 euros, etc.

World MasterCard and other plastic cards of Azer Turk Bank can be ordered online via www.azerturkbank.az webpage, or at any point of service of the Bank.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at 945 Call Center.