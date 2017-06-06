Azerbaijan, Poland to mull political, economic issues at highest level

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president’s chief of staff, on Monday held talks with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, reads a message on the official website of the Polish president.

The talks were held to prepare for an upcoming visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Poland.

The sides are expected to discuss political, economic and cultural issues during the meeting.

“They will sign a joint declaration comprising “a series of agreements that together will create a road map in relations between the two countries,” the Polish president’s website said.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Poland amounted to $18.202 million in January-April 2017.