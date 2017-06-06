RussNeft has no plans to take part in Iran’s oil and gas projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russia’s Russneft oil company doesn’t currently participate in Iranian oil and gas projects and for present, it has no such plans, a source in the company told Trend June 6.

Moreover, Russian state-controlled oil company Zarubezhneft declined to comment on the status of work on the development of Iran’s Aban and West Paydar oil fields.

Iran and Russia have signed seven memorandums of understanding on oil fields and three more on the country’s upstream gas sector:

Oil fields Oil in-situ (billion barrels) Current production (Thousand b/d) API Russian company Mansouri 15.142 60 20-25 Lukoil Ab Teymour 15.258 60 22-22.5 Lukoil Aban 0.138 9 21 Zarubezhneft West Paydar 0.952 28 18-20 Zarubezhneft Cheshmeh Khosh 3.74 72 20-29 Gazprom Neft Changouleh 2.367 0 24 Gazprom Neft Dehloran 5.184 24 30 Tatneft

Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said last week that Iran has recently signed MoUs with Russian companies on development of Kish, Farzad B and North Pas gas fields.

Earlier, Russian Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said that his company plans to study the possibility of working with Iran on the Sardar-e Jangal field. Lukoil is also negotiating with Iran over development of onshore Ab Teymour and Mansouri oil fields.

Iranian deputy oil ministry Hossein Zamani-Nia said Apr.16 that $50-80B worth of foreign investment is expected to be attracted to Iran’s energy projects, including $10B into the petrochemical sector in near future.

In total, $185 billion worth of investments is needed, he said.

Zamani-Nia said $85 billion are planned to be invested in the upstream oil sector by 2021.

