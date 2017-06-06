Paris Agreement on climate change to be mulled at regional level

2017-06-06 11:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An exchange of views on the priorities of regional and international cooperation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development, joint management of water resources, adaptation to global climate change will be held in Ashgabat on June 6 as part of the Central Asian Environmental Forum (CAEF).

“Special attention will be paid to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by 175 states, including Central Asian countries,” the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

Such issues as opportunities to reduce climate risks in Central Asia, green investments as an opportunity for sustainable development, intensification of actions to adapt to climate change in the mountainous regions of Central Asia will also be touched upon during the event.

The Paris Agreement is designed to pave the way for an environmentally sustainable future. The Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.