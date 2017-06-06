Azercell continues its contribution towards SABAH students (PHOTO)

Azercell Telecom LLC continues to provide its support to SABAH groups.

Azercell Academy representatives conducted a training course about “Develop your own brand” and “Presentation skills”. The two-day training course which brought together some 30 students covered the topics of career planning, CV/resume writing, preparing for interview, presentation skills etc.

The participants were awarded certificates at the end of the training course.

Azercell has a solid history of cooperation with SABAH groups. Last year 50 percent of places in Baku were allocated for SABAH groups under Student Bursary Program. One of the 5 teams qualified for 6-months-long incubation program in Barama Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center consisted of SABAH students. Introductory visit to Azercell Plaza was organized for this student at the end of 2016. They attended winter sessions about “Introduction to GSM technologies”, “Product Management” and “Develop your own brand”.

At the same time, HR Department staff conducted training sessions for students under SABAH Career Winter School in Guba on February 17-20. SABAH groups was established in academic year 2014/2015 in 7 universities with the initiative of the Ministry of Education.

