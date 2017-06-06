Turkmenistan gets batch of German CLAAS combine harvesters

2017-06-06 11:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has received the first batch of German CLAAS Tucano 430 combine harvesters, said the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.

The deliveries were carried out under the contract signed by the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources with Germany’s Umax Trade GmbH for the purchase of a batch of agricultural equipment, dredges, as well as spare parts and expendables.

They will be delivered to Turkmenistan in three stages in 2017-2020.

In total, Turkmenistan will receive about 1,000 harvesters. The country will also receive large batches of tractors, ploughs and seeders under the relevant agreement.

Turkmenistan plans to produce 1.6 million tons of wheat in 2017.