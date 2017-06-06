Azerbaijani official: ECO member states’ economies need development

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

There are all the necessary conditions to achieve such higher goals as strengthening the economic ties and supporting the integration process of member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), said Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov.

He made the remarks addressing the third meeting of the heads of prosecutor offices, anti-corruption organizations and ombudsmen of the ECO member states in Baku.

Garalov noted that today, there is great need for political stability, moral solidarity and partnership of Muslim states.

“All this makes it necessary to develop the economies of these countries,” he added.