AccessBank launches new deposit campaign

2017-06-06 14:21 | www.trend.az | 1

AccessBank continues gladdening the customers in light of its 15th anniversary.

Today the Bank launched the «Stable deposit» campaign attractive for customers preferring stability. Within this campaign the customers may open deposit account in AZN and take funds also in USD. The customers may, at own discretion, benefit this opportunity both at the end of maturity and early maturity of deposit account.

The deposits opened within the campaign have interest rate up to 15%. This proposal may be benefited both by individuals and legal entities till June 30, 2017. The deposits opened in AccessBank are insured by the Deposits Insurance Fund.

The detailed information about “Stable” deposit can be obtained on the Bank’s official website as well as on Facebook page and Call Center 151.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.