Baku Higher Oil School at Int’l Caspian Oil & Gas Conference (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took part in 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017 held in Baku. Printed, photo and promotional materials telling about BHOS development and achievements were presented at SOCAR exhibition stand. The President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and visited SOCAR’s stand. The head of the state was provided with detailed information about the company work, projects, educational and training programs, BHOS activities and its new campus at Bibiheybat. Materials exhibited by the Higher School attracted strong interest from the visitors including foreign guests.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov participated in the opening of the exhibition and International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference held on June 1-2 at JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel. At the conference plenary session covering issues of the use of digital process and technologies, the Rector made a speech entitled “Application of digital technologies at Baku Higher Oil School has a significant contribution in training of highly qualified specialists”.

Having provided brief information about BHOS development, structure, teaching process and scientific activities, Elmar Gasimov told about the opening of the Higher School new campus equipped with the most advanced technologies according to the highest international standards, and about BHOS cooperation with large transnational companies and leading universities from other countries. In his presentation, the Rector spoke about modern digital technologies and programs used in all spheres of BHOS activities. They include, among others, Library Management System and EBSCO Discovery services integrated with Institutional Repository based on DSpace platform; Internet services provided by Turnitin company and related to detection and prevention of plagiarism; Vision HW и Moodle Learning Management Systems; Biometric Electronic Registration System, and various tools and technologies covering all fields of the educational process.

The International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference co-organized by ITE Group and its partner Iteca Caspian is the largest oil and gas event in the Caspian region. This year, it has brought together nearly 300 companies from 30 countries. The conference provides the delegates with the opportunity to gain insight on the prospects and challenges for the industry in the Caspian Region, get new information about modern technologies, and expand options for international collaboration in the oil and gas sector.