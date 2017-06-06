Iran, China increasing trade turnover- ambassador (PHOTO)

2017-06-06 14:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The trade turnover between Iran and China has reached $31 billion, of which $14.82 billion was Iran’s export, China’s ambassador to Tehran Pang Sen said during a conference on June 6, held in Tehran.

He added that during 2016, China increased oil import from Iran by 17 percent to 31.3 million tons, Trend’s correspondent reported from event.

He added that Chinses companies increased investment in Iran by 45.14 percent to $630 million during last year.

“China sectored its top partner for Iran for 8th consecutive year,” Pang Sen said, adding that military equipment trade also is increasing between the two sides.

Chinese ambassador said that his country supports Iran’s joining to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He also said that China issued visa for 100,000 Iranians during last year.

Story still developing