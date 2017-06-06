Turkey hopes for Qatar crisis settlement through dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey hopes the Qatar crisis will be resolved through a dialogue, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

He made the remarks at the Congress of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara June 6.

Yildirim added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also working to resolve the crisis.

“The region needs a dialogue between the countries,” Yildirim said.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar.

