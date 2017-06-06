Ilham Aliyev approves funding to improve water supply in 136 residential areas in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in 136 residential areas across the country.

Under the presidential order, 10.5 million manats are allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Industry Company for digging 150 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for nearly 375,000 people in 136 residential areas in 36 cities and districts.