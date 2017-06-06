TAP, AADF inaugurate two viewing platforms in Albania

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Albanian American Development Foundation (AADF) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium inaugurated two viewing platforms over the Osumi canyon in Albania, said the message on TAP consortium’s website.

The investment in the two panoramic balconies is approximately 132,000 euros, amount shared between AADF and TAP, according to the message.

“The two panoramic structures will allow tourists visiting Albania’s Skrapar area to have a bird’s-eye view over the canyon, and above all, safe access,” said the message. “It is expected that the two panoramic structures - named “Flag's Panoramic Loop” and “Bride's Hole” - will be visited by over 15,000 tourists every year.”

Construction works started in October 2016 and approximately 100 people were employed in the process.

“Tourists no longer have to go near the edge of the cliff to look at the canyon. Safety is at the heart of our project and the panoramic platforms constructed in partnership with the Albanian American Development Foundation go hand-in-hand with supporting safety standards in Albania,” said TAP Albania Country Manager Shkelqim Bozgo.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

